On and off rain showers today with mild temps through Tuesday

Tonight brings a chance of rain drizzle before 7 p.m., followed by additional rain later on in the night. Temperatures will drop down to 42 degrees.

On Tuesday, it’ll be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of precipitation and a high of 50 degrees. Tuesday night will remain mostly overcast with slight chances of rain and snow. The lows will fall near 26 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs will be near 32 degrees, while the lows fall into the teens over a mostly overcast night.

Thursday will be sunny but cold with highs around 27 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy night as lows drop down to 15 degrees.