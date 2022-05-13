One more day of sun ahead of rainy weekend

Today will be a last day of sun and hot temperatures before rain arrives over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
It will be mostly sunny today, with a few clouds in the afternoon and overnight. Highs today will be around 85 degrees today, and lows will be around 62 degrees.
On Saturday, there will be a chance of rain starting soon after dawn, with showers being likely through the afternoon with a chance of thunderstorms. Clouds will gradually increase during the day, for mostly cloudy skies in the evening.
Rain chances will dip around dark on Saturday night, with both rain and storm chances dipping through the early-morning hours.
Highs will be around 83 degrees, and lows will be around 62 degrees.
On Sunday, rain and thunderstorm chances will start up again soon after dawn, continuing steadily through the day. Clouds will gradually decrease again, for partly sunny skies for most of Sunday.
Storm chances will start to trail off in the evening before finally dropping away after midnight, but there will still be a chance of rain through the night.
Highs will be around 81 degrees on Sunday, with lows around 57 degrees overnight.
