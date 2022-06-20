Oppressive heat and humid air strikes for the week

Sunshine reigns above with highs reaching upper 80′s for today, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Tonight will be seemingly cooler with temperatures dropping to 62 degrees. Conditions will be dry and mostly clear.
Dry conditions are expected through Tuesday, the NWS said. Hot and humid conditions are expected by midweek with precipitation chances returning by Wednesday.
Tuesday sees humidity and heat yet again with highs reaching mid 90′s. Plentiful of sunshine accompanies the hot and humid conditions.
Overnight will be clear with a low of 72 degrees.
Heat will return with maximum heat index values between 100 to 105 on Wednesday, the NWS said.
Wednesday will be sunny and hot with highs hitting 97 degrees. Thunderstorms and rain showers may occur after 2 p.m.
Additional storms and showers may occur Wednesday evening before 8 p.m., otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy. The low will be 67 degrees.
Thursday will be sunny with a high of 89 degrees.
Thursday night involves mostly clear conditions and dry weather. Lows will be around the mid 60′s.
Sunshine, humidity and heat are expected Friday.
