Partly cloudy, mild today; Chance of rain starting tomorrow night

Today will be partly cloudy and mild, with warm winds bringing highs in the mid-60s, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. It will be clearer for most of the night, but clouds will build back up a few hours before dawn.
Temperatures will reach a high around 66 degrees, then fall to around 44 degrees overnight.
Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with more wind, especially in the afternoon, when we could see some gusty winds ahead of an overnight chance of showers.
Rain chances will start around midnight, then continue to rise throughout the night and into Thursday.
Highs tomorrow will be near 65 degrees, with lows around 54 degrees.
On Thursday, the NWS predicted we will see rain chances all day, with showers becoming likely in the afternoon. The rain will come with strong winds, with some gusts as high as 30 mph.
The winds are expected to calm slightly on Thursday night, but rain chances will continue to rise, with the most rain falling in the early-morning hours on Friday before we drop back to just a chance of showers before dawn.
Highs on Thursday will climb to around 67 degrees, then fall to around 52 degrees.