Partly sunny and cold today

Drier but cold conditions will go from today into Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Warmer temperatures are expected to make a resurgence mid-week with precipitation likely returning as well, the NWS said.
Today will be partly sunny with a high of 35 degrees. Some gusts of wind are expected, ranging from 13 to 15 mph.
Overnight sees colder temperatures with a low of 18 degrees. Skies will be mostly clear.
Monday brings slightly warmer degrees with a high of 42 and sunny skies.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy. The low overnight will be 26 degrees.
Tuesday will see a mostly cloudy day with a high of 46 degrees.
Tuesday night has a chance of rain after 8 p.m. It will be mostly cloudy with a low of 38 degrees overnight.
Wednesday brings a high of 75 degrees with a mostly cloudy day.
Wednesday night will likely be breezy and have a 90% chance of rain. The low will be 54 degrees.
