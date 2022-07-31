Partly sunny and warmth incoming today

Today will be partly sunny with a high of 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
The overnight will be partly cloudy but brings a slight chance of rain showers after 9 p.m. The lows will fall in the upper 60′s.
Monday will be partly sunny with a high of 88 degrees. There may be a chance of rain showers, followed by thunderstorms and additional rain after 11 a.m.
Breezy gusts of wind are likely to occur from 6 to 11 mph during the morning, with gusts potentially reaching 22 mph.
A chance of shower and storms are possible Monday night but otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy. The low will be 71 degrees.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a 30% chance of precipitation and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. The high of the day will be 87 degrees and the low for the night will be 70 degrees.
The nighttime will be mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms and rain showers before 8 p.m.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and humid with highs in the lower 90′s. The overnight for Wednesday will be partly cloudy and dry with a low of 74 degrees.
Hot temperatures continue into the remainder of the week with 90′s.
