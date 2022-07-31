Partly sunny and warmth incoming today

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a 30% chance of precipitation and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. The high of the day will be 87 degrees and the low for the night will be 70 degrees.

The nighttime will be mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms and rain showers before 8 p.m.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and humid with highs in the lower 90′s. The overnight for Wednesday will be partly cloudy and dry with a low of 74 degrees.

Hot temperatures continue into the remainder of the week with 90′s.