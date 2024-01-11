Partly sunny, breezy today; Dangerous cold arrives this weekend

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 31 degrees. There is a slight chance of rain after 4 a.m.

Friday will be a wet and breezy day but warmer with a high near 48 degrees. Winds will increase to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon with gusts as high as 36 mph. Rainfall between ¾ and 1 inch are possible.

Wind gusts will be strongest Friday night, as high as 50 mph hour, the NWS said. It also will be rainy, with a chance of rain and snow between midnight and 1 a.m., then a chance of snow after 1 a.m. The overnight low will be around 25 degrees.

[4:15 PM] Widespread rain is again expected Fri into Fri evening before transitioning to light snow showers as colder air rushes into the area Sat AM. The main impact, however, will be strong wind gusts (Fri eve - Sat afternoon), which may approach or exceed 50 MPH at times. pic.twitter.com/YPm4OwCFRW — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 10, 2024

Significantly colder weather will arrive Saturday and remain in place through the middle of next week.

Saturday’s high will be well below freezing, near 29 degrees. There is a chance of snow, mainly before noon, with new snow accumulation of less than half an inch possible. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy and breezy with an overnight low around 13 degrees.

[6:30 PM] Expanding upon our earlier post, strong wind gusts will be the main weather story Fri/Sat, but that story will transition to one of very cold temperatures and wind chill values Sun thru Wed of next week. The numbers below are forecasts and are subject to subtle changes. pic.twitter.com/Kj1GysfsFW — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 10, 2024

Sunday will be partly sunny but even colder with a high near 23 degrees.

There is a chance of snow Sunday night, which will be mostly cloudy with a single-digit low around 9 degrees.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be even colder, with a high in the teens, near 16 degrees. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around zero.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high near 15 degrees. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 6 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and warmer, but still below freezing, with a high near 23 degrees.