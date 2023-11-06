Partly sunny but breezy today, cloudy tonight

Mild temperatures and gusty southerly winds bring another day of above normal temperatures, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Today will be partly sunny with a high of 69 degrees. Breezy conditions accompany with wind gusts from 9 to 14 mph with 15 to 20 mph expected in the afternoon. Wind gusts could gust high as 30 mph.

Tonight will be cloudy with a slight chance of showers. The low will fall around 55 degrees. Wind gusts may range between 11 to 17 mph overnight as well.

Mild temperatures will be observed today with highs from the upper 60s north to the lower 70s south. Mild temperatures to continue tonight with lows ranging from the upper 40s to the upper 50s. pic.twitter.com/Vz0xS9xe4n — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) November 6, 2023

A 20% chance of precipitation is possible Tuesday with an overcast day set. Highs will be in the upper 60s, while overnight lows will fall around 49 degrees. Tuesday night will involve a light breeze, mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of showers later on.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high of 71 degrees. Breezy conditions return with 11 to 13 mph and possibly as high as 23 mph. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy, breezy with a chance of showers possible.

The low will fall around 56 degrees.

Thursday may have a chance of rain showers on a mostly overcast but breezy day. Highs will be in the lower 60s, while lows will fall around 41 degrees.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with 40% a chance of precipitation.