Partly sunny but warm today; Hotter temps moving in Tuesday

Sunny skies and hot temperatures in the lower 80s move in Tuesday, while Tuesday night brings partial cloudiness and cooler temperatures dipping into the mid-50s.

Wednesday will be sunny and very hot with highs around 87 degrees. Mostly clear skies reign Wednesday night with lows falling around 63 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny with a high of 92 degrees, followed by a mostly clear overnight with lows around 68 degrees.

Friday into the weekend will see hot to very hot temperatures, dry conditions and sunny skies.