Partly sunny but warm today; Hotter temps moving in Tuesday

A disturbance from Sunday night into today brings cooler temperatures before above normal temperatures move in by the middle of the week and remain in place through the weekend.

Today will be partly sunny with a high of 73 degrees, followed by a mostly cloudy Monday evening turned gradual clearing overnight with a low of 56 degrees.

Sunny skies and hot temperatures in the lower 80s move in Tuesday, while Tuesday night brings partial cloudiness and cooler temperatures dipping into the mid-50s.

Wednesday will be sunny and very hot with highs around 87 degrees. Mostly clear skies reign Wednesday night with lows falling around 63 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny with a high of 92 degrees, followed by a mostly clear overnight with lows around 68 degrees.

Friday into the weekend will see hot to very hot temperatures, dry conditions and sunny skies.

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

