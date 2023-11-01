Partly sunny, cold today; Freezing temperatures expected tonight

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Weather
By
1 hour ago
X

Today will be partly sunny and cold, with highs around 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Overnight, it will be mostly clear as temperatures drop below freezing to around 27 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly during the day and overnight and temperatures will be a little warmer, with highs reaching 50 degrees, though overnight temperatures will be around freezing with lows around 33 degrees.

On Friday temperatures will rise a little more, with highs around 58 degrees under mostly sunny skies, though it will come with breezy winds and gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with light winds and lows around 47 degrees.

In Other News
1
Cold, windy with chance of snow, rain
2
Freeze Warning issued for multiple Miami Valley counties; Rain expected...
3
Patchy drizzles this afternoon, evening with more rain tonight and...
4
Cloudy, chilly today with chances of scattered showers
5
Partly sunny, warm with chance of showers today

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top