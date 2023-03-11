Partly sunny, cold today; Snow likely late tonight, Sunday

Today will be partly sunny and cold, with highs around 42 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
However, overnight there will be a chance of snow showers starting around midnight, with snow likely by 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Overnight lows will be around 30 degrees.
On Sunday, snow showers will be likely through the morning. After noon, though, a chance of snow will mix with a chance of rain as highs reach around 35 degrees, before both snow and rain chances trail off around dark.
On Sunday night, it will be mostly cloudy and cold, with temperatures dipping back down below freezing to around 29 degrees.
Monday will be breezy, with a slight chance of snow in the morning. Snow chances will change to a chance of rain for the afternoon, then switch back to snow before dark, lingering as a slight chance of snow until around midnight.
Highs on Monday will be around 40 degrees, falling to a low of around 25 degrees overnight.
