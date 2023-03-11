X
Dark Mode Toggle

Partly sunny, cold today; Snow likely late tonight, Sunday

Weather
By
20 minutes ago

Today will be partly sunny and cold, with highs around 42 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

However, overnight there will be a chance of snow showers starting around midnight, with snow likely by 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Overnight lows will be around 30 degrees.

On Sunday, snow showers will be likely through the morning. After noon, though, a chance of snow will mix with a chance of rain as highs reach around 35 degrees, before both snow and rain chances trail off around dark.

On Sunday night, it will be mostly cloudy and cold, with temperatures dipping back down below freezing to around 29 degrees.

Monday will be breezy, with a slight chance of snow in the morning. Snow chances will change to a chance of rain for the afternoon, then switch back to snow before dark, lingering as a slight chance of snow until around midnight.

Highs on Monday will be around 40 degrees, falling to a low of around 25 degrees overnight.

In Other News
1
Windy, chilly with chance of rain today; Snow possible this weekend
2
Clouds increase today ahead of showers this evening
3
Mostly cloudy, cool today with freezing temperatures overnight
4
Cool today with clearing skies; Freezing temperatures overnight
5
Mostly sunny and warmish temps today, a chance of rain tonight

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top