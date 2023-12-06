Partly sunny, cold today; Warmer temperatures for late week

Weather
By
1 hour ago
X

Today will be partly sunny and cold, with highs only reaching around 42 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Overnight, it will be mostly cloudy and cold, with temperatures dipping below freezing to around 30 degrees.

Thursday will be a little warmer and breezy, with clearing skies in the late morning. Highs will be around 53 degrees.

Tomorrow night will be mostly clear, with lows staying above freezing at around 40 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny, cool and breezy, with highs around 56 degrees.

Clouds will gradually increase overnight, with a slight chance of showers starting after midnight. Lows will be around 48 degrees.

In Other News
1
Scattered showers possible this afternoon; Warmer temps to close the...
2
Will snow arrive in time for Christmas Day in Ohio?
3
Cloudy with slight chance of rain today; Scattered showers and flurries...
4
Scattered rain showers today, this week
5
Cloudy, chilly today with overnight showers

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top