Partly sunny, cold today; Warmer temperatures for late week

Thursday will be a little warmer and breezy, with clearing skies in the late morning. Highs will be around 53 degrees.

Tomorrow night will be mostly clear, with lows staying above freezing at around 40 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny, cool and breezy, with highs around 56 degrees.

Clouds will gradually increase overnight, with a slight chance of showers starting after midnight. Lows will be around 48 degrees.