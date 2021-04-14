Partly sunny, cool weather predicted through end of the week

Today will be partly sunny and cool, with a high around 63 degrees and some light wind, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Overnight, temperatures will dip down to around 39 degrees, with light winds making it feel a few degrees colder.
Thursday will be cooler and partly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees. It will be breezy in the afternoon, with both the wind and clouds decreasing after night falls.
Thursday night will again dip down to a low near 39 degrees, with just a few clouds in the sky.
By dawn on Friday, skies will be mostly sunny, though clouds will increase throughout the day. The NWS predicted some light winds as well, with a high around 61 degrees.
Friday night the wind will die down as temperatures fall to a low around 41 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.