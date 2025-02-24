Partly sunny, dry conditions with highs near 50s today

The NWS said several chances for light precipitation return by early Tuesday as a warmer weather pattern develops through midweek.

Tuesday brings sunny skies with highs of 54 degrees, followed by a partly overcast night as lows fall near 36 degrees.

On Wednesday, highs will be near 60 degrees over a mostly cloudy and rainy sky. Wednesday brings additional rain showers as low temperatures fall around 39 degrees.

The best chance for widespread precipitation looks to be Wednesday evening into Thursday, but amounts should still be rather light, according to the NWS.

Dry conditions provide respite on Thursday with mostly overcast skies and highs in the upper 40s. Lows will fall around 32 degrees over a mostly cloudy night sky.