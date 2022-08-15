Partly sunny; high 70′s today and mostly dry conditions all week

Overnight brings dry conditions and a partly overcast forecast.

Wednesday is mostly sunny and the seasonably warm weather continues with a high of 81 degrees. By Wednesday night, skies will be partly cloudy with a low of 62 degrees.

Sunshine marks a bright day for Thursday. Pleasant but seasonably warm weather trends continue as well. The high will be 82 degrees.

Thursday night is dry, partly cloudy with a low of 62 degrees.

Mild temperatures and relatively dry weather continues Friday and into the weekend, however, there’s a chance of rain showers with thunderstorms to come.