Partly sunny, hot today with chance of showers, storms

Residents can help limit air pollution by avoiding or limiting the use of gas-powered vehicles or appliances during the day, refueling after 8 p.m., avoiding oil-based paints or stains and never burning grass clippings or yard trimmings.

[4:36 AM] Seasonably hot temperatures continue today. Heat headlines are focused more towards southern OH/northern KY where there is a greater likelihood for heat indices near or exceeding 100 degrees. Regardless, continue to follow safety guidelines to limit heat stress. pic.twitter.com/KsKSw7JOc5 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) August 29, 2024

Highs will be around 94 degrees, though high temperatures and humidity will make it feel around 100 degrees.

Overnight, it will be partly cloudy with lows around 71 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny and even hotter, with clouds gradually increasing in the afternoon and evening. There will be a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon that will continue after nightfall.

Highs will climb up to around 98 degrees, though heat index values will reach up around 104 degrees.

On Friday night, clouds will continue to increase, with a chance of rain and storms throughout the night. Lows will be around 71 degrees.

Saturday will be rainy, with showers likely in the morning and a chance of showers in the afternoon, as well as a chance of thunderstorms throughout the day.

Temperatures will be warm but not as hot, with highs around 84 degrees.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and cool, with lows around 62 degrees.