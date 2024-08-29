Partly sunny, hot today with chance of showers, storms

Breaking: Dovetail biodigester must pay Greene County residents, per class-action suit

Updated Aug 29, 2024
Today will be partly sunny and hot, with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day mainly between noon and 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

There is an Air Quality Alert in effect today for Butler and Warren counties, issued by the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency. The agency said it expects ozone levels to reach or exceed unhealthy levels, especially for sensitive groups like children, elderly adults and people with cardiac or respiratory disease.

Residents can help limit air pollution by avoiding or limiting the use of gas-powered vehicles or appliances during the day, refueling after 8 p.m., avoiding oil-based paints or stains and never burning grass clippings or yard trimmings.

Highs will be around 94 degrees, though high temperatures and humidity will make it feel around 100 degrees.

Overnight, it will be partly cloudy with lows around 71 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny and even hotter, with clouds gradually increasing in the afternoon and evening. There will be a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon that will continue after nightfall.

Highs will climb up to around 98 degrees, though heat index values will reach up around 104 degrees.

On Friday night, clouds will continue to increase, with a chance of rain and storms throughout the night. Lows will be around 71 degrees.

Saturday will be rainy, with showers likely in the morning and a chance of showers in the afternoon, as well as a chance of thunderstorms throughout the day.

Temperatures will be warm but not as hot, with highs around 84 degrees.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and cool, with lows around 62 degrees.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area.

