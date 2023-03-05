Partly sunny, mild temps; cold conditions tonight

Mild to warmish temps go hand-in-hand with today’s pleasantly but partly sunny skies.
The high of the day will be near 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy and temperatures will drop into the upper 30s.
Monday involves a mostly sunny sky and temperatures reminiscent of spring with a high near 70. It’ll also be breezy, with gusts going from 10 to 18 mph and up to 30 mph.
Monday night will be much more cold and gray with partly cloudy skies. A slight chance of rain showers could occur before 1 a.m. Temperatures will fall around 38 degrees.
A mostly sunny day is set to occur Tuesday along wild moderate conditions. The high of the day will be 48 degrees and the overnight low drops to 27 degrees.
Tuesday night will be dry and partly cloudy as well.
Wednesday brings some sunshine, with a high near 46 degrees.
The overnight will be cold and partly cloudy, with a low of 27 degrees.
Rain has a possibility of returning later this week.
About the Author