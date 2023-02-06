Partly sunny skies today; Moderate and breezy conditions this week

Wednesday has a 30% chance of rain with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. It’ll be mostly cloudy otherwise. The high will be near 52 degrees and the overnight low will be 43 degrees.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain likely after 1 a.m.

Thursday involves another mostly overcast day with precipitation likely after 1 p.m. The high of the day will be 58 degrees and breezy.

Overnight, conditions will be mainly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s.