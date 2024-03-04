Partly sunny today; Above normal temps this week

As a cold front slowly moves through the area Tuesday into Wednesday, showers and some thunderstorms will return to the area, the NWS said.

An 80% chance of rain showers will occur today with thunderstorms possible after 10 a.m. Breezy conditions are expected from 9 to 13 mph with gusts as high as 24 mph. Highs will be nearly 70 degrees as well.

New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible throughout Tuesday night with showers and thunderstorms expected. Temperatures will fall near 44 degrees.

On Wednesday, a chance of rain showers may strike once more but otherwise will be overcast. Breezy conditions are expected, too. The high of the day will be near 54 degrees.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy but cold with a low of 36 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies creep in Thursday, bringing a high of 59 degrees. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy but quiet with a low of 40 degrees.

Rain shower chances return Friday.