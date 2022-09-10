Partly sunny with chance of showers today

Skies will be partly sunny to start the weekend, with a chance of showers today ahead of a rainy Sunday.
It will be cooler with a high temperature near 78 for today, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
The chance for precipitation is 20% during the day, and increases to 30% Saturday night, which will be cloudy with an overnight low around 62 degrees.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy but warmer with a high near 80 degrees. There is a chance of showers before 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2 and 3 p.m., followed by showers and possibly a storm after 3 p.m., the NWS said.
Showers are likely Sunday night, and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, followed by a chances of showers and storms through 4 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 60 degrees.
Once the rain moves out, it will be dry for the workweek.
Temperatures are expected in the 70s for the first part before reaching 80 midweek and higher toward week’s end.
