Partly sunny with pop-up showers possible today; threat for isolated tornadoes Sunday

With partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s, today is the first real summer day of the season.

The high temperature is expected to reach 86 degrees. However, it will be more humid with pop-up showers possible this afternoon during the heat of the day, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees along with a light and variable wind.

It will be important to stay weather-aware on Sunday, which is under a “slight risk” for severe weather, according to the Storm Prediction Center of the NWS.

A severe weather threat may develop on Sunday afternoon and evening. Stay up to date with the latest forecasts as Sunday approaches. pic.twitter.com/EtWQwTxEgG — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) June 23, 2023

Showers and some thunderstorms will work through during the morning hours, with possible hail. Skies later will become partly sunny with highs reaching near 86 degrees.

Thunderstorms are expected to redevelop during the afternoon hours. These storms have the potential to be severe with damaging wind, hail and tornado potential. The threat for damaging winds and tornadoes increases in the first part of the evening, according to the NWS.

The intensity of any storms is expected to diminish through the evening. Sunday night the overnight low will be around 64 degrees.

After the above normal temperatures for the weekend, slightly cooler air will return for the first part of the new workweek.

Monday’s high will be near 77 degrees with showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Showers continue through Monday night before ending in the early part of the overnight hours. The overnight low will be around 63 degrees.

It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers Tuesday, with a high near 72 degrees. There is a chance of showers through Tuesday night. Overnight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 57 degrees.