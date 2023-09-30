Patches of dense fog possible this morning, then mostly sunny, warm today

There may be patches of dense fog this morning that are expected to linger into the late morning, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny and warm with highs around 80 degrees.

Expect another cool, damp night across the Ohio Valley. Patchy dense fog will be possible, with the highest coverage north of Interstate 70. If driving through fog: slow down, use low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of space between vehicles. — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) September 30, 2023

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 57 degrees.

Patchy fog is expected to develop again starting around 5 a.m. that will last until around 9 a.m. on Sunday. Aside from the fog, Sunday will be sunny with highs rising to around 82 degrees.

Sunday night will be clear with a low around 58 degrees.

Monday is expected to be sunny with a high around 84 degrees, followed by a clear night with a low around 58 degrees.