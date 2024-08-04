Patchy fog before mid-morning; Sunny skies and very hot temps today

Monday brings similar weather akin to Sunday with sunny skies and hot conditions during the day and mostly clear skies Monday night. Highs will rise to around 93 degrees, but will fall to 71 degrees overnight.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 92 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy overnight with a low of 66 degrees.

Wednesday brings sunny skies and slightly less hot temperatures as highs will be around 84 degrees.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear but cool with lows around 63 degrees.