Patchy fog early, then mostly sunny, hot today ahead of rainy Saturday

8 minutes ago

There will be patchy fog early today, but otherwise it will be mostly sunny and hot, with high temperatures climbing to around 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before dark, but otherwise we will stay dry until after midnight. After that, clouds will increase, with rain and storm chances gradually increasing for the rest of the night. Lows will be around 70 degrees.

On Saturday, showers will become likely shortly after sunrise, with a chance of thunderstorms starting around noon. Storm chances will be especially high in the afternoon, when the NWS said a few strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible.

Shower and thunderstorm chances will fall in the evening before trailing off after midnight. Clouds will also decrease in the evening for partly cloudy skies overnight.

Temperatures on Saturday will still be hot, though slightly cooler than today with highs around 84 degrees and lows around 68 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a slight chance of showers for most of the day and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Both are expected to end before dark.

Highs will be around 86 degrees.

Overnight, clouds will gradually increase, with a chance of rain starting in the early-morning hours.

Lows will be around 66 degrees.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

