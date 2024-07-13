Patchy fog early, then mostly sunny, hot today

On Sunday, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially before 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny with highs around 93 degrees, though high humidity will make it feel like 100 degrees outside.

On Sunday night, there will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, but otherwise it will be mostly clear with lows around 75 degrees.

Monday will be hot and sunny, with highs around 96 degrees but heat index values again rising to around 100 degrees.

Monday night, it will be partly cloudy with a low around 76 degrees.