Patchy fog possible early this morning; Sunny skies throughout today

Much above normal temperatures and mainly dry conditions are expected for today and Monday, with a chance of showers and storms returning as early as Tuesday.
Some patchy fog is possible before 8 a.m., otherwise, skies will be bright and sunny throughout today with hot temperatures expected to rise in the upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Tonight will be mostly clear, quiet and cool with lows falling into the lower 60s.
Monday will be similar to Sunday’s weather with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s, followed by a mostly clear overnight with a low of 65 degrees.
On Tuesday, sunny skies continue to reign, however, there’s a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Highs will be near 88 degrees, while lows fall into the upper 60s overnight.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy but dry.
The next widespread chance for showers and storms is likely Wednesday and Wednesday night, with slightly cooler conditions for the second half of the workweek, the NWS said.
Highs will be near 83 degrees, while the low will fall around 62 degrees.
About the Author