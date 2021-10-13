Patchy fog possible; Warm, dry today before rain returns for rest of week

Mostly cloudy skies continue Thursday night, which will have a chance of showers and thunderstorms and an overnight low around 65 degrees, according to the NWS.

Showers are likely Friday, with showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. It won’t be as warm with the high near 78 degrees. Friday night there is a chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Showers are expected overnight, which a low around 54 degrees.

Saturday will be partly sunny after morning showers taper off by 9 a.m. It will be much cooler with a seasonable high near 64 degrees. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 45 degrees.