Patchy fog this morning; Daily chance of showers, storms to linger into weekend

Today there will again be patchy fog in the morning and a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, though the National Weather Service in Wilmington predicted showers will mainly be concentrated in the southern part of the area and closer to the Ohio River.
It will be mostly cloudy to begin today, though cloud cover will gradually drop throughout the day, for partly cloudy skies overnight.
Highs will be around 83 degrees today, falling to a low around 68 degrees overnight.
The forecast for Friday is like today’s, but with more sun and lower chances of rain and storms.
Skies will be partly cloudy during the day, before largely clearing overnight. There will be a slight chance of showers during the day, peaking in the early afternoon, which will end in the evening, joined by a slight chance of storms in the afternoon.
Temperatures will be warm during the day, with a high around 86 degrees, but will cool after the sun goes down to a low around 67 degrees.
On Saturday, the NWS predicted a chance of showers beginning in the morning and lingering throughout the night, as well as a slight chance for thunderstorms starting in the afternoon and ending early Sunday morning.
There will be partly cloudy skies again Saturday that will carry on through the night.
High temperatures will be hot, at around 88 degrees, cooling to around 71 degrees overnight.