dayton-daily-news logo
X

Patchy fog this morning; Partly cloudy, warm through end of week

ajc.com

Weather
By Daniel Susco
32 minutes ago

Today will be partly cloudy with patchy fog to begin, with clouds breaking up in the afternoon for mostly clear skies overnight, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Temperatures will be warm, with a high around 81 degrees, falling to around 63 degrees overnight.

Friday will be mostly sunny and a little warmer, with a high around 86 degrees, while Friday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 65 degrees.

There will be a few more clouds on Saturday, and a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. However, precipitation chances will fall away by dark, for a mostly clear night.

Highs on Saturday will be around 86 degrees, with a low around 63 degrees overnight.

In Other News
1
Rain moves out, sunshine ahead for rest of week
2
Showers, thunderstorms move in tonight; isolated strong storm possible
3
Summer-like temperatures today; chance for rain returns Tuesday
4
Sunny, dry and warm weather continues
5
Sunny, warm weather expected through weekend
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top