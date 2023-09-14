Patchy fog this morning, then sunny, warm today

There will be patchy fog early today, but otherwise it will be sunny and warm, with highs around 75 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Tonight, it will be mostly clear as temperature fall to around 50 degrees.

The forecast is similar for Friday, with the NWS predicting sunny skies, highs around 76 degrees and lows around 51 degrees.

Saturday will be warmer with slowly increasing clouds during the day. Highs will be around 79 degrees.

Clouds aren’t expected to continue to build up on Saturday night, but it will stay mostly cloudy as lows fall to around 55 degrees.