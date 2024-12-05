Breaking: The National Weather Service cancels tsunami warning for the U.S. West Coast after 7.0 earthquake

PHOTOS: California 7.0 earthquake hits off Northern California coast

California Earthquake
California Earthquake
California Earthquake
California Earthquake
California Earthquake
California Earthquake
California Earthquake
California Earthquake
California Earthquake
California Earthquake
California Earthquake
California Earthquake
California Earthquake
California Earthquake
California Earthquake
California Earthquake
California-Earthquake
California Earthquake
California-Earthquake
California-Earthquake
California Earthquake
California Earthquake
1 / 22
People sit on a bench along the beach in Santa Cruz, Calif. after authorities cleared the main beach, taping off entrances on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Martha Mendoza)