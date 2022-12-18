Possible flurries this morning, cold; colder temperatures this week

A chance of flurries may strike today before 11 a.m. with a cloudy overcast, gradually changing into a mostly sunny day, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
The highs of the day involve low 30 degrees and the lows will drop to lower 20s overnight. A mostly clear night will go with tonight’s conditions.
Monday will be partly sunny and cold with a high of 35 degrees. The overnight involves a mostly cloudy forecast with a low of 26 degrees. Some peaks of sunshine through the breaks in the clouds may be possible Monday and Tuesday, NWS said.
Tuesday will be partly sunny and temperatures will be in the upper 30s. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy and cold again with temperatures dropping down to mid-20s.
Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 36 degrees.
The overnight will be considerably colder with temperatures in the upper 20s. A chance of snow is possible going into early Thursday morning. Despite the possibility of wetter conditions, skies will be mostly cloudy.
Rain and snow are possible Thursday and Friday.
