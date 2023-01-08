Possible snow, rain today; mild temps this week

Today will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
A slight chance of snow is possible this morning before 11 a.m., then again with a mixture of rain and snow between 11 a.m. and noon. A chance of rain is also possible this afternoon. Little to no snow accumulation is expected.
Tonight has a 30% chance of rain, with snow potentially mixing in after 8 p.m. and then gradually ending. Despite the possibility of rain and snow, skies will go from being cloudy to partly cloudy.
The overnight low will be cold and fall around 29 degrees.
Monday sees a mild but moderate day with a mostly sunny forecast and a high near 43 degrees.
Monday night will be partly cloudy and cold, with lows dropping into the lower 30s.
A partly sunny horizon strikes Tuesday, with mild temperatures hitting mid-40s. The overnight involves a mostly cloudy night, with a low around 35 degrees.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and moderate with a high near 49 degrees.
The nighttime will be mostly cloudy, dropping down into the upper 30s.
Rain and somewhat cooler temperatures begin to occur at the end of the week.
