Rain on the forecast today, tonight and this week

A chance of showers and thunderstorms are likely today, with an additional round of showers and a second thunderstorm possible later on, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Skies will be mostly cloudy, gradually turning into sunshine. A high will be near 56 degrees and the overnight low will be around 41 degrees.
An upper level low system will lead to unseasonably chilly, breezy and cloudy conditions through the first part of the workweek before temperatures moderate briefly toward midweek, the NWS said.
Tonight will be mild with an 80% chance of rain showers. A thunderstorm before 2 a.m. cannot be ruled out.
Much below normal temperatures are expected today through Tuesday before warmer air returns to the region by Wednesday into Thursday, according to the NWS.
New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible for a rainy Monday, with blustery conditions to match the precipitation. Wind gusts will go from 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.
The high will be near 48 degrees and the low temperature fall arounds 41 degrees overnight.
There’s a potential for wind gusts to go as high as 35 to 40 mph on Monday, the NWS said. Monday night is cloudy and breezy with a 60% chance of precipitation.
On Tuesday, a chance of showers in the morning is possible, but otherwise will be mostly cloudy as the day goes on. The high of the day will be near 53 degrees.
Overnight, it’ll be mostly cloudy and cold with a low around 36 degrees.
Dry conditions are set to return Wednesday with a mostly sunny sky and a high near 60 degrees. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 41 degrees.
60 degree weather makes an official return Thursday and Friday.
