Rain on the forecast today, tonight with possible snow flurries later on

A system will move through the Ohio Valley today into this evening bringing rain showers to the region, followed by much cooler air moving in with temperatures dropping well below normal for the start of the work week, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

A 100% chance of rain showers are expected today especially this afternoon. Highs will be near 46 degrees, while lows will fall around 29 degrees tonight.

Overnight, conditions will involve a mixture of rain and snow before 1 a.m., followed by a slight chance of snow between 1 and 2 a.m. Little or no snow accumulation expected. Cloudy skies will remain otherwise.

Monday will be much more dry but cold with skies starting off mostly cloudy and gradually becoming sunnier as the day goes on. The high of the day will rise to 36 degrees.

Monday night will be partly cloudy with breezy conditions. The low will fall around 21 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies set in Tuesday with a high near 34 degrees, followed by a quiet but cold Tuesday night with partly cloudy skies. The low will drop down into the lower 20s, too.

Sunny skies are marked for Wednesday with partly cloudy skies expected Wednesday night. Highs will be near 46 degrees, while the low will fall around 27 degrees.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

