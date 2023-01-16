Rain on the horizon for MLK Day; Mild, moderate conditions this week

Increasing clouds decorate the sky for Martin Luther Jr. King Day, with a chance of rain showers later in the day, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
The high will be near 48 degrees.
Tonight will involve an 80% chance of rain showers with precipitation amounting between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. The overnight will fall around 41 degrees.
Tuesday involves a mostly cloudy day, with an above normal temperature of 53 degrees for the season. Gusts of wind may vary, ranging from 7 to 13 mph and going as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday night will be dry and mostly cloudy. The temperature overnight will drop down to the upper 30s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 47 degrees. An 80% chance of rain is possible after 1 a.m. The low will be around 39 degrees.
Precipitation strikes Thursday with rainy showers, mainly before 1 p.m. The high will be around 54 degrees.
Drier conditions occur overnight with a mostly overcast sky and a low temperature of 34 degrees.
Mild and moderate conditions are to set occur Friday into the weekend.
