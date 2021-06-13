Rain possible this morning; sunny skies expected through the day

After a hot, sunny Saturday, the area may see some showers this morning. However, temperatures will remain hot, the National Weather Service in Wilmington reported.
Between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., the area may see a few showers and thunderstorms. The day will likely be breezy and sunny, with highs around 86 degrees.
In the evening, temperatures will drop to about 60 degrees. The skies will be clear and the area may see a light breeze.
Tomorrow, the area may see more showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Most of the rain is possible after 2 p.m., the NWS said.
The day may be windy, reaching up to 13 mph. Temperatures will range between 84 and 58 degrees. The skies will be clear throughout the day.
On Tuesday, the skies will be sunny and clear. Temperatures will range between 79 degrees and 55 degrees.