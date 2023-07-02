X

Rain shower and storms today, Monday with sunshine galore for Independence Day

Weather
By
24 minutes ago

Rain showers and storms continue into the holiday weekend with a chance of sunshine slipping through, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington,.

New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms is likely today especially this afternoon. Skies will be cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny as well.

The high of the day is near 83 degrees.

Overnight, expect rainy conditions and cooler temperatures with a low falling around 66 degrees.

Monday brings a 30% chance of scattered thunderstorms and precipitation with partly sunny skies later on. The high will be near 83 degrees and the overnight low will be near 65 degrees.

Monday night has a chance of storms and showers before 8 p.m. but otherwise will be partly cloudy.

Independence Day is mostly sunny and humid, with a high near 87 degrees. A slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms may be possible after 2 p.m.

Expect partly cloudy skies with a low around 67 degrees.

More sunshine and scattered precipitation is possible Wednesday, with highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday night will be somewhat cooler with partly cloudy skies and a chance of rain before 8 p.m.

The low will be near 68 degrees.

