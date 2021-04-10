Rain, thunderstorms today; Damaging winds expected

Today will be rainy, stormy and warm, with a high near 71 degrees and at least a chance of thunderstorms beginning around dawn, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Today’s rain chances actually begin long before dawn, though chances will continue to increase after dawn, making showers likely by the afternoon.
Meanwhile, there will be a chance of thunderstorms beginning around dawn and also increasing as the day goes on, with strong or severe storms possible in the afternoon.
Both rain and scattered storms will continue after dark, eventually tapering off around midnight.
The rain and storms will be joined by stronger winds, with gusts this afternoon as high as 28 mph. There will be high winds after dark as well, with stronger gusts coming after midnight as high as 32 mph.
Temperatures will fall to around 49 degrees overnight.
Tomorrow will also be rainy, though without today’s scattered storms. Skies will even be partly sunny, with the NWS predicting showers will end in the evening, though there is still a chance of rain through midnight.
The higher winds that started overnight will continue through most of the day, tapering off in the afternoon.
Temperatures will be cooler tomorrow, with a high around 62 degrees.
Overnight, clouds will decrease for mostly sunny skies by dawn on Monday. Lows will be around 47 degrees.
After the rainy weekend, Monday will be warm and mostly sunny, with a high around 70 degrees. There will be some more clouds gathering during the day, though they will drop again Monday night.
Temperatures Monday night will fall to around 44 degrees.