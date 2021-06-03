Rain, thunderstorms today; Strong winds possible during storms

Today there will be showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, with rain and storm chances dropping away around dark, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
A few of these storms might produce strong to severe wind gusts, which could knock down tree branches and damage power lines.
Clouds will steadily decrease through the day and overnight, for mostly clear skies by the morning on Friday.
Temperatures will be warm today, with a high around 75 degrees and a low around 59 degrees.
On Friday, there will be a brief increase of clouds along with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon, but both will decrease again in the evening. Skies will be mostly clear overnight.
Temperatures will be warmer during the day on Friday, with a high around 82 degrees, though lows will be about the same at around 61 degrees.
To start the weekend, Saturday will be sunny and hot, with a high near 86 degrees and a low around 63 degrees.