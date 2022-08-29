dayton-daily-news logo
Rainy and hot today; seasonably mild temperatures midweek

Rain in Dayton

Rain in Dayton

Rain showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day from the morning, to the afternoon and then again after 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Despite the rainy conditions, skies will be partly sunny. The high of the day is 90 degrees.

A 80% chance of additional precipitation and storms will occur overnight. The low will be 71 degrees.

Tuesday brings even more thunderstorms and rain showers before 8 a.m. and then again between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The highs will be in the mid-80′s and the lows will be in the high 50′s. Tuesday night will be dry and clear.

Seasonably mild conditions are expected to occur midweek. Wednesday involves bright sunshine with a high of 83 degrees.

Wednesday night will be dry and clear with a low of 57 degrees.

Sunshine strikes again for Thursday with pleasant 80 degree temperatures. The overnight is mostly clear and the low will be 56 degrees.

Dry conditions will continue on for the remainder of the week.

