Rainy and mostly cloudy today, more showers and storms possible tonight

New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms for today, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Storms and showers are expected before noon with a mostly cloudy day in sight. Highs will be near 83 degrees along with a varied light breeze to go with the mid-summer weather.

Overnight, expect a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 p.m. The low will be near 68 degrees.

A 60% chance of rain is possible Monday but otherwise will be mostly cloudy. Conditions will be windy with 9 to 18 mph and gusts as high as 28 mph. The high of the day will be around 82 degrees.

Monday night will also be mostly cloudy, with a chance of precipitation and storms before 2 a.m. The low will fall around 65 degrees.

On Tuesday, a slight chance of storms and showers is possible in the morning and then again in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny, with highs in the lower 80s.

Tuesday night is mostly clear, dry and cool with a low around 62 degrees.

Wednesday brings endless sunshine and warmth with temperatures in the mid-80s for the high of the day.

Rain chances return Wednesday night but will be mostly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees.