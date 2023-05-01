Rainy and very windy today and tonight; a warmup trend midweek

An upper level low system will bring unseasonably chilly, breezy and cloudy conditions, with rain chances through the first part of the workweek, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
A 90% chance of rain showers is expected today, with a high near 47 degrees. It’ll be very breezy, with wind gusts ranging from 16 to 25 mph and gusts as high as 38 mph.
Tonight brings new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible, along with blustery conditions. Winds will gust around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
The low temperature will fall around 40 degrees.
More rain showers strike Tuesday along with a mostly cloudy sky. Breezy conditions make a reappearance with gusts going from 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
The high will be near 49 degrees and the low will be near 36 degrees overnight. It’ll be mostly cloudy and dry overnight as well.
A partly sunny day is in store for Wednesday, with a high near 57 degrees. On Wednesday night, it’ll be partly cloudy and cold with a low temperature falling around 37 degrees.
More sunshine reigns Thursday with the return of 60 degree temperatures. The high will be near 65 degrees and the overnight low will fall around 43 degrees.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy but mild.
A chance of rain may make a return on Friday.
About the Author