Rainy and very windy today and tonight; a warmup trend midweek

The high will be near 49 degrees and the low will be near 36 degrees overnight. It’ll be mostly cloudy and dry overnight as well.

A partly sunny day is in store for Wednesday, with a high near 57 degrees. On Wednesday night, it’ll be partly cloudy and cold with a low temperature falling around 37 degrees.

More sunshine reigns Thursday with the return of 60 degree temperatures. The high will be near 65 degrees and the overnight low will fall around 43 degrees.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy but mild.

A chance of rain may make a return on Friday.