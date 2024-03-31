Rainy showers today, Monday and Tuesday

Today will otherwise be mostly cloudy but warm with highs near 66 degrees. Tonight will have an 80% chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, with showers and a thunderstorm possible after 8 p.m. The low will be near 56 degrees.

On Monday, showers with a possible thunderstorm is likely. Highs will be 66 degrees. Monday night will continue with more rain and the possibility of a thunderstorm yet again. The low will fall around 53 degrees.

Showers with a possible thunderstorm before 2 p.m. may occur Tuesday, followed by a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Highs will be near 66 degrees, while lows will fall around 37 degrees.

Rainy conditions continue into Wednesday with highs near 46 degrees, followed by an equally rainy evening. The nighttime will be mostly cloudy but breezy with a low of 33 degrees.

Partial sunshine on Thursday brings much needed respite after a very rainy week.