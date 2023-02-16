Rainy today; Strong to severe storms, isolated tornado possible

Today will be rainy, with showers likely throughout the day and a chance of thunderstorms starting around 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening, which could bring damaging winds, and possibly even an isolated tornado.
Temperatures will be warm during the day, reaching up around 64 degrees.
Rain chances will fall around nighttime, though a chance of showers and thunderstorms will linger until around 9 p.m. when storm chances will fall away, leaving a slight chance of showers that will trail off before midnight.
Winds will pick up after night falls, with gusts reaching up around 30 mph and sustained winds reaching around 18 mph.
Meanwhile, temperatures will plummet overnight, falling down below freezing to around 28 degrees.
After the stormy Thursday, Friday will be cold with light winds with gradually clearing skies. It will be mostly clear and calm overnight.
Highs on Friday will be around 35 degrees, and lows will be around 22 degrees.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, breezy and warmer, with gusts as high as 25 mph and high temperatures up 46 degrees. Clouds will slowly increase during the day and overnight, for mostly cloudy skies after midnight.
Overnight lows will be around 33 degrees.
