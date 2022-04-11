dayton-daily-news logo
X

Rainy week galore

The Dayton skyline thru a rain covered window in downtown Dayton.

caption arrowCaption
The Dayton skyline thru a rain covered window in downtown Dayton.

Weather
By
1 hour ago

Unsettled weather patterns are expected this week with a front bringing in additional precipitation Wednesday and Wednesday night, the National Weather Service said.

Today will have a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms with a possibly of more rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. The day overall will be cloudy with a high of 66 degrees.

Overnight involves rain and a possible thunderstorm. Additional rain and a second thunderstorm may arise after 1 a.m.

The low will be 48 degrees. Light and varied wind may occur after midnight.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high near 70 degrees. Precipitation may arise before 8 a.m., with an extended chance of showers in the afternoon.

Tuesday night sees rain showers with a possibility of more rain and thunderstorms after 3 a.m.

Mostly cloudy with a low of 61 degrees describes the overnight.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 73 degrees. Rain showers could potentially occur with thunderstorms after 1 p.m.

Wednesday night involves rain showers and a possibility of a thunderstorm.

The low will be 48 degrees.

Thursday is mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 61 degrees. Sprinkled showers could arise before 7 a.m.

Thursday night has drier conditions with a low of 41 degrees.

Clearer and drier weather heads for the end of the week into the weekend.

In Other News
1
Dry conditions today; rainy all week
2
Scattered showers expected today; rain, snow possible tonight, Saturday
3
More rain this afternoon, evening; Scattered showers tomorrow
4
April showers: Rain continues this week; higher temps return tomorrow
5
Partly sunny today; incoming rain this week

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top