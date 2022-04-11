Rainy week galore

Tuesday night sees rain showers with a possibility of more rain and thunderstorms after 3 a.m.

Mostly cloudy with a low of 61 degrees describes the overnight.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 73 degrees. Rain showers could potentially occur with thunderstorms after 1 p.m.

Wednesday night involves rain showers and a possibility of a thunderstorm.

The low will be 48 degrees.

Thursday is mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 61 degrees. Sprinkled showers could arise before 7 a.m.

Thursday night has drier conditions with a low of 41 degrees.

Clearer and drier weather heads for the end of the week into the weekend.