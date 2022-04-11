Rainy week galore

Unsettled weather patterns are expected this week with a front bringing in additional precipitation Wednesday and Wednesday night, the National Weather Service said.
Today will have a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms with a possibly of more rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. The day overall will be cloudy with a high of 66 degrees.
Overnight involves rain and a possible thunderstorm. Additional rain and a second thunderstorm may arise after 1 a.m.
The low will be 48 degrees. Light and varied wind may occur after midnight.
Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high near 70 degrees. Precipitation may arise before 8 a.m., with an extended chance of showers in the afternoon.
Tuesday night sees rain showers with a possibility of more rain and thunderstorms after 3 a.m.
Mostly cloudy with a low of 61 degrees describes the overnight.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 73 degrees. Rain showers could potentially occur with thunderstorms after 1 p.m.
Wednesday night involves rain showers and a possibility of a thunderstorm.
The low will be 48 degrees.
Thursday is mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 61 degrees. Sprinkled showers could arise before 7 a.m.
Thursday night has drier conditions with a low of 41 degrees.
Clearer and drier weather heads for the end of the week into the weekend.
