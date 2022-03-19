Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Rainy, windy, chilly today; Sunny again Sunday

Deeds Carillon surrounded by rain clouds. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF

caption arrowCaption
Deeds Carillon surrounded by rain clouds. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF

Weather
By Daniel Susco
10 minutes ago

It will be rainy, windy and chilly today, followed by a sunny, cool Sunday according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

It will be rainy throughout the day today, though showers will be likely starting late in the morning. Rain chances will taper off after dark, finally coming to an end in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Wind gusts will be around 30 mph, with sustained winds around 17 mph for most of the day before gradually lessening overnight.

Highs will be around 50 degrees first thing this morning, and temperatures will slowly fall to a low around 38 degrees tonight.

Early Sunday morning after rain chances drop away, so will the cloud cover, leaving mostly clear skies both during the day and at night.

Highs will be warmer at around 63 degrees, and lows will be around 40 degrees.

Monday will be warm with highs around 72 degrees.

Skies will be mostly sunny in the morning, but clouds will gradually increase until it is mostly cloudy before dawn on Tuesday.

Lows will be around 47 degrees.

In Other News
1
Chance of severe storms tonight
2
Warm and sunny for St. Patrick’s Day; rain returns Friday
3
Warm, spring-like today, tomorrow; Rainy to end the workweek
4
Chance for scattered sprinkles today; Warm this week
5
Temperatures warm up this week; Dry weather expected until Friday

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top