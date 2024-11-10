Rainy with gusty winds today, tonight

Tonight will bring a chance of rain showers before 7 p.m., with skies going from mostly overcast to gradually becoming mostly clear. The lows will fall around 44 degrees.

The NWS said the area dries out for the first part of the work week as a large area of high pressure builds across the Great Lakes. Veterans Day brings sunny skies with a high of 61 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy overnight as lows dip to 37 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny but mild as highs will rise to near 54 degrees. Tuesday night will be mostly clear as lows fall around 35 degrees.

The next threat for rain arrives Wednesday with the approach of a frontal system, the NWS said. Wednesday will start off with mostly sunny skies with rain showers possible overnight.

Highs will be near 58 degrees, while the lows will fall around 45 degrees.