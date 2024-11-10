Rainy with gusty winds today, tonight

Pedestrians battle high wind and heavy rain in downtown Dayton on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, as remnants of Hurricane Helene moved through the region. MARSHALL GORBY \ STAFF

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Pedestrians battle high wind and heavy rain in downtown Dayton on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, as remnants of Hurricane Helene moved through the region. MARSHALL GORBY \ STAFF
Weather
By
1 hour ago
X

Low pressure tracking through the region from rain on Saturday night will continue through today.

Rain showers are on the forecast today, mainly before 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Gusty winds are expected from 14 to 16 mph and as high as 29 mph. Highs will be near 66 degrees.

Tonight will bring a chance of rain showers before 7 p.m., with skies going from mostly overcast to gradually becoming mostly clear. The lows will fall around 44 degrees.

The NWS said the area dries out for the first part of the work week as a large area of high pressure builds across the Great Lakes. Veterans Day brings sunny skies with a high of 61 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy overnight as lows dip to 37 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny but mild as highs will rise to near 54 degrees. Tuesday night will be mostly clear as lows fall around 35 degrees.

The next threat for rain arrives Wednesday with the approach of a frontal system, the NWS said. Wednesday will start off with mostly sunny skies with rain showers possible overnight.

Highs will be near 58 degrees, while the lows will fall around 45 degrees.

In Other News
1
Cool today with mostly sunny skies, overnight rain possible
2
Sunny, cool today; Rain returns Sunday
3
Mostly sunny, cool through end of work week, chance of rain over...
4
Mild today with cooler air arriving overnight
5
Election Day weather: Mostly sunny, warm, breezy

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.