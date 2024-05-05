Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible today, mostly overcast tonight

Weather
By
1 minute ago
X

A warm and moist airmass will remain in place across the region into the middle part of next week, leading to occasional periods of showers and thunderstorms into Thursday.

A chance of rain showers and thunderstorms are possible between 12 and 3 p.m., today but otherwise will be mostly cloudy, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be near 78 degrees.

Tonight will be mostly overcast with temperatures falling into the lower 60s.

On Monday, more rain showers and thunderstorms are possible with new rainfall amounting between a tenth and quarter of an inch, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. The high will be near 75 degrees.

Monday night will have a 60% chance of rain showers and thunderstorms with lows falling into the lower 60s.

More rain showers are possible Thursday with some partial sunshine expected. Highs will be near 81 degrees, while the low will fall around 67 degrees overnight.

Additional rain showers and thunderstorms are on the on forecast for Tuesday night.

Wednesday brings partly sunny skies with a chance of rain showers and a possible thunderstorm during the day. Highs will be near 84 degrees, while the low will fall around 65 degrees.

Wednesday night will be rainy with a possible thunderstorm, too.

Slightly cooler and drier air will return by the end of the week, all though rain chances may persist at times into next weekend, the NWS said.

.

In Other News
1
Rounds of showers, storms, muggy conditions today, Sunday
2
Hot, mostly sunny today ahead of rainy Friday
3
Mostly sunny, hot today and Thursday; Rain to return Friday
4
Clouds clear this afternoon; Dry and sunny through Thursday
5
Mostly sunny today with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms late...

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top