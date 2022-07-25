dayton-daily-news logo
Scattered rain showers and warm temperatures for the week

The Dayton skyline thru a rain covered window in downtown Dayton.

The Dayton skyline thru a rain covered window in downtown Dayton.

Weather
Seasonable temperatures, humidity and periodic rain showers are expected to hit this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday brings a partly sunny sky and seasonably warm temperatures with mid-80′s.

Overnight will be mostly cloudy with a low of 66 degrees. There’s a 30% chance of showers possible after 2 a.m.

Tuesday sees a mostly cloudy day with temperatures in the low 80′s. A chance of thunderstorms and rain showers may occur after 2 p.m.

Tuesday’s overnight will have a70% chance of showers and storms and then possibly after 2 a.m., otherwise, skies will be mostly. The low will be 70 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. A thunderstorm may be possible after 2 p.m. The highs of the day are mid-80′s.

Wednesday night involves a 60% chance of rain showers and a possible thunderstorm, followed by additional showers and thunderstorms overnight into early Thursday morning.

The low will be 70 degrees.

Thursday also sees a chance of precipitation with a possible thunderstorm after 2 p.m. The day will be mostly cloudy and seasonably warm with a high near 84 degrees.

Rain showers and storms may return Thursday night but will mostly be quiet and cloudy. The low will be 65 degrees.

Friday sees a slight chance of rain but will mostly be dry and partly sunny.

